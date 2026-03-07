Trump Hits Send at Crack of Dawn to Cheer Iran Apology — Makes New Threat of ‘Complete Destruction and Certain Death’

President Donald Trump was up at the crack of dawn to wax victorious over a message from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologizing to neighbors and vowing to halt attacks on them, and to issue a new threat of “complete destruction and certain death.”

Trump posted to his Truth Social account that the Iranian leader had “apologized and surrendered” to his MidEast neighbors:

Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack. They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East. It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries. They have said, “Thank you President Trump.” I have said, “You’re welcome!” Iran is no longer the “Bully of the Middle East,” they are, instead, “THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST,” and will be for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse! Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump was responding to news that broke overnight, but which did not include a surrender from Iran.

In a prerecorded video message on Iran State Media, Pezeshkian responded to Trump’s demand for “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” by saying that the US and Israel “will take that dream to the grave if they think we will surrender unconditionally.”

But he apologized to “neighboring countries” and promised Iranian forces would stop attacking them — unless they feel like they have to:

I should apologize to the neighboring countries that were attacked by Iran, on my own behalf. From now on, they should not attack neighboring countries or fire missiles at them, unless we are attacked by those countries. I think we should solve this through diplomacy…

The temporary leadership council approved yesterday that neighboring countries should no longer be targeted and missiles should not be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries…

The armed forces have so far acted with a kind of ‘fire at will’ authority, but they have now been notified that from now on they must not attack neighboring countries or target them with missiles…

To groups in neighboring countries who may think of using this opportunity to attack our territory, I send this message: do not become tools of imperialism…

Trump has several events scheduled for Saturday.

