Iran Prez Vows To Stop Attacking Neighbors — But Says Trump Admin Can Take ‘Dreams’ Of Surrender ‘To Their Grave’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologized to neighbors and vowed to halt attacks on them, but responded to President Donald Trump’s demand for surrender by saying it’s a “dream” the administration can “take to their grave.”

On Friday morning, Trump posted a demand for “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” to his Truth Social account:

There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER! After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. “MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!).” Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

In a prerecorded video message on Iran State Media, Pezeshkian said that the US and Israel “will take that dream to the grave if they think we will surrender unconditionally,” but apologized to “neighboring countries” and promised to stop attacking them:

I should apologize to the neighboring countries that were attacked by Iran, on my own behalf. From now on, they should not attack neighboring countries or fire missiles at them, unless we are attacked by those countries. I think we should solve this through diplomacy…

The temporary leadership council approved yesterday that neighboring countries should no longer be targeted and missiles should not be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries…

The armed forces have so far acted with a kind of ‘fire at will’ authority, but they have now been notified that from now on they must not attack neighboring countries or target them with missiles…

To groups in neighboring countries who may think of using this opportunity to attack our territory, I send this message: do not become tools of imperialism…

According to multiple reports, explosions continued after the statement.

Watch above via Iran State Media.

