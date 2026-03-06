Trump Vows There Will Be No Iran Peace Deal Without ‘UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER’

President Donald Trump said that there will be no peace deal in Iran unless there’s an “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” in a social media post on Friday as he vowed the U.S. will bring Tehran “back from the brink of destruction.”

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to sound off on the regime Friday morning as the war entered its seventh day, writing:

There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER! After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. “MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!).” Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The post came a day after Trump spoke withTIME magazine’s Eric Cortellessa for a profile of the ongoing U.S. military operation in Iran that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other top officals over the weekend. Cortellessa depicted the moment after the Saturday strike that killed the ayatollah.

“I’ve killed all their leaders,” Trump said. “That room is gone.”

When Cortellessa asked whether Americans should fear an expansion of strikes to within the United States, Trump responded, “I guess.”

The president added: “But I think they’re worried about that all the time. We think about it all the time. We plan for it. But yeah, you know, we expect some things. Like I said, some people will die. When you go to war, some people will die.”

