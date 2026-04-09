Iran’s New Supreme Leader Says Country Is ‘Resolute In Taking Revenge’ Against the US

Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since he was named Supreme Leader of Iran, said through Iranian State TV Thursday that his country is “resolute in taking revenge” against the United States.

Iran had agreed to a ceasefire with the United States following negotiations to avoid President Donald Trump’s threat to wipe out their entire civilization.

This new statement seems to put that ceasefire in jeopardy.

“He reportedly just said in this statement that Iran is resolute in taking revenge and it will, quote, ‘Take management of the Strait of Hormuz into a new phase,'” said Fox News’s Martha MacCallum.

She continued:

The first two oil tankers since the start of the ceasefire crossed the strait today. Keep in mind, various flags on the ships so it’s very hard to tell. One of them appeared to be Greek. Obviously, it’s significant in terms of who they are letting cross and who they are not letting cross and how much money they may be getting paid to do exactly that. Usually 100 or more ships go through the strait every day on a regular basis, so when two go through, it’s obviously very tightly controlled.

MacCallum asked retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg his reaction to Iran taking control of the Strait of Hormuz.

“This is obviously the strongest quiver in their pack at this point and they are determined to make the most of it,” MacCallum said.

“This guy doesn’t know who he’s dealing with — they don’t get President Trump,” Kellogg said. “He is within just seconds of taking their economic lifeline, of seizing Kharg island, or seizing those islands in the strait.”

“We don’t need to go to downtown Tehran,” Kellogg continued. “All we need to do is tell them when we go to negotiations, ‘We’re gonna let you stay alive. That is the best you can hope for.’ But you talk about taking revenge, when President Trump says we will finish you as a civilization, he means it. We have the capability, the capacity with Dan Caine and the Secretary of War with [Pete] Hegseth, we can do that, and we’ve proven it over the last 30-plus days that there is no way they can stop us, so when we go into negotiations, this is not equals talking to equals at all.”

Kellogg added, “This is the United States of America going in and saying, ‘This is the way that it’s going to be.’ History has proven that we have a dominant power. We can do that in the future. We will make sure you understand that. If you want to play games with us, in two weeks you will be lucky to survive as a regime at all, and we can do that.”

The White House has not yet commented on Iran’s statement.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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