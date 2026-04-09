Trump Vows ‘Destruction’ of Iran If ‘REAL AGREEMENT’ Can’t Be Reached

President Donald Trump warned that the U.S. military will remain stationed in the Gulf near Iran until a “REAL AGREEMENT” is reached and complied with, threatening the “destruction” of the country if talks failed.

Taking to Truth Social on Wednesday night, Trump wrote that the military was “Loading Up and Resting” incase the “Shootin’ Starts” again, strikes he said would be “bigger” and “stronger” than those “ever seen before.”

He also reiterated his administration’s demands that Iran have “NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS” and that the Strait of Hormuz be “OPEN & SAFE”:

All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with. If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the “Shootin’ Starts,” bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before. It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE. In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK!

The remarks came less than a day after Trump declared a two-week ceasefire had been secured with Tehran, which itself was announced just over an hour before the president’s imposed Tuesday night deadline, after which he’d threatened to wipe out the “entire” Iranian “civilization.”

Since the ceasefire, Israeli strikes on Lebanon have continued, and Hezbollah launched strikes on northern Israel in the early hours of Thursday.

The U.S. and Israel have been engaged in coordinated military operations against Iranian targets since late February, prompting strikes from Tehran against Gulf neighbors and a blockade of the strategically critical energy trade route through the Strait of Hormuz.

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