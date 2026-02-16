‘Is That a Bad Look?’ Trump Pleads Ignorance When About Asked Kristi Noem’s ‘Personal’ Relationship With Corey Lewandowski

President Donald Trump gaggled with reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday evening, taking questions about topics ranging from the negotiations with Iran to Democrats speaking at the Munich Security Conference to Kristi Noem’s personal life.

A reporter asked Trump during the gaggle, the audio of which was broadcast live by the White House on YouTube, “Recent news reports have discussed the possibility that Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski are in a close personal relationship. Is that a bad look, and do you think she’ll be in the job much longer?”

“I don’t know about that,” replied Trump, adding:

I mean, I haven’t heard that. I’ll find out about it, but I have not heard.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported in a bombshell expose about Kristi Noem’s leadership of the Department of Homeland Security that the rumored relationship between Noem and Lewandowski, her top advisor at DHS, has raised eyebrows in the White House.

Trump and his advisors are “uncomfortable” with Noem and Lewandowski’s “close relationship,” reported the WSJ, adding:

Lewandowski had initially wanted to formally serve as Noem’s chief of staff, but Trump rejected the idea due to reports of a romantic relationship between the two—which he has continued to bring up, officials say. After tabloid photos of Lewandowski showed him going back and forth between his apartment and Noem’s across the street last year, the secretary moved into a government-owned waterfront house on a military base in Washington that is provided to the leader of the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard falls under Noem’s purview at DHS during peacetime. Lewandowski also spends time at the house. The DHS spokeswoman said Noem moved to the house for increased security and pays rent. Lewandowski and Noem, who are both married, have publicly denied the reports of the affair, but people said they do little to hide their relationship inside the department.

Listen to the clip above.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!