Trump Attacks MTG Day After She Said His Rhetoric Led to 700 Death Threats Against Her and Her Kids

President Donald Trump took questions from reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday evening and swiped at former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) when asked who he might endorse to replace her.

Trump’s attack on Greene came just a day after she told fitness guru turned podcaster Jillian Michaels that she faced over 700 death threats because of Trump’s past attacks – including threats against her children. Greene announced her retirement from Congress late last year, saying her spat with Trump drove her out of politics.

“We have a lot of people who want to take Marjorie “Traitor” Greene’s place. Many, many candidates and I have to choose one,” Trump told a reporter when asked if he would soon endorse in the special election to replace Greene.

Greene spoke to Michaels about the first time Trump called her a “traitor” after she refused to back down on signing the discharge petition to release the Epstein files.

“And so I refused to do it. And then, next thing you know, here comes out a late-night Truth Social on a Friday night that called me a ‘traitor’ —which is what, by our law, traitors are either imprisoned or put to death. And I’m like, ‘You’re calling me a traitor?’ It was a very interesting thing. And what he meant is I was a traitor to him, not to the country and not to the American people, but to him I was a traitor. And that resonated with me really hard,” Greene said, adding:

And then he said he’s going to primary me. I’m like, “Okay, now you’re going to—” He’s got, they have, I think, what is it, like two billion dollars in their super PAC, and he’s got a massive campaign machine. And they’re going to put that on top of me like they’re doing to Thomas Massie, after all that I have done, because I’m standing with women who were raped as teenagers. And then it was a few days after that I started getting serious death threats—serious death threats. A pipe bomb death threat on my home, a pipe bomb death threat on my family construction business, and then direct death threats on my youngest child, my son. And those started coming in. And I have dealt with so many death threats. We reported, I think, nearly 773 official death threats, and they have to reach a certain criteria before we can report them to Capitol Police. And I dealt with that. But when they came in on my child, on my own child, based on the president’s language—and that’s what the death threats were, it was because he called me a traitor—my son is going to be threatened to be killed. So that came in, and I sent that death threat to the president. I texted it to him. I texted it to JD Vance. I texted it to Kash Patel. I texted Susie Wiles and James Blair. And I said, “The president’s words are bringing death threats on my son.” And Kash Patel said he was on it. JD Vance was great, responded compassionately, said, “We’ll do everything we can.” He was great. Never heard a word from James Blair or Susie Wiles—a woman herself and a mother and a grandmother, chief of staff—never heard a word from her. The president himself texts me back and is very nasty and tells me that it’s my fault. That this is totally my fault. He blames me for the death threats coming in on my own son, has no compassion, basically says, “Well, you know,” basically saying if your son gets killed, it’s your own fault and you deserve it. That’s basically his response to me saying, “No, I am standing with girls who were raped as teenagers.”

Watch the clip above.

