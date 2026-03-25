Israeli Ambassador Ends Press Conference After Being Asked About Israel’s Secret Nukes: ‘Everyone Knows That Israel Is a Nuclear Power’

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, abruptly ended a press conference on Tuesday after being asked a question about Israel’s secretive nuclear program.

“Sir, everyone knows that Israel is a nuclear power,” a reporter said during a Q&A with Danon. “[Former nuclear technician Mordechai] Vanunu fled Israel to London, and he gave that important interview with the Times of London, and he was kidnapped back to Israel and was arrested for 18 years.”

The reporter then asked, “Why does Israel have the right to acquire nuclear weapons, but no other Middle Eastern country has that same right?”

“One should ask himself about every nation with bringing stabilization to the area and with bringing chaos,” replied Danon. “Israel is a stabilizing force in the region. We want peace. Allow me to answer that. We sign peace treaties, we promote peace, we pray for peace. When you look at the Iranian regime, they are doing exactly the opposite.”

He continued, “They have attacked 13 countries in one month. You know, Israel exists for 77 years, we never had war with 13 countries combined, so today you understand that Iran is a power for instability and Israel is a source for peace and stability. Thank you.”

After the reporter pressed, “Can you answer my question about nuclear capabilities?” Danon responded, “I did. Thank you.”

The Israeli ambassador then abruptly left the press conference.

While Israel has never confirmed nor denied whether it is a nuclear power, it is widely believed to be one of the nine states currently in possession of nuclear weapons.

After President Donald Trump’s special adviser David Sacks suggested this month that Israel could end up using a nuclear weapon against Iran if the war escalates, Trump said, “Israel wouldn’t do that. Israel would never do that.”

Watch above via the United Nations.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!