Trump Shoots Down Advisor’s Claim Israel Might Nuke Iran

President Donald Trump shot down AI Czar David Sacks’s suggestion that Israel might use a nuclear weapon against Iran on Monday.

During a Q&A session with reporters, RealClearPolitics’ Philip Wegmann asked the president, “One of your advisors, David Sacks, said the other week that the U.S. should, quote, ‘declare victory and get out of the Iran war.’ He also warned that if the conflict escalates, Israel may contemplate the use of a nuclear weapon. Has he shared that assessment with you?”

Trump replied:

No, he hasn’t. Israel wouldn’t do that. Israel would never do that, and yeah, there’s, no, there’s a theory. You pounded them to hell and you can just leave now and it’ll take 10 years for them to build back not nearly what they have right now. And I guess that’s another theory, but we want to have it ended so that another president doesn’t have-, look, for 47 years, no president was willing to do what I’m doing, and they should have done it a long time ago, it would have been a lot easier. There’s no president that wanted to do it, and yet every president knew. I’ve spoken to a certain president, who I like, actually, a past president, former president, he said, “I wish I did it. I wish I did,” but they didn’t do it. I’m doing it.

“Israel could just be destroyed or very large parts of it,” claimed Sacks on his All-In podcast before suggesting the Israelis might contemplate the use of a nuclear weapon.

Watch above via CNN.

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