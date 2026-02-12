‘IT’S F*CKED UP!’ Alex Jones Turns on Trump Over Epstein Cover-Up ‘Death Spiral’

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has spent the week warning President Donald Trump that his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein is morally and politically indefensible.

On Tuesday, Jones called for the ouster of Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick after new documents released by the Department of Justice revealed that Lutnick had a more extensive relationship with the deceased sex criminal than he had previously claimed.

Then, after receiving some criticism for his denunciation of Lutnick, Jones sounded off on Trump and his supporters.

“The commenters are like, ‘You don’t support Trump, the Democrats are the enemy. They’re the ones that are, you know, 99% going to this. And so you’re doing their work for them. You need to protect Trump.’ Just because they’re the ones involved in it 99% doesn’t mean now that Trump can cover it up! That’s immoral! That’s ends justifies the means,” argued a visibly irritated Jones.

He continued:

Trump, because a few of his people are involved at certain levels — the financial stuff, we’ve not found any sex stuff — he’s like, well, let’s just move on to the economy. I disagree with that, and I think that’s a very moral position to be in. And I wasn’t sure about all this ’till all this new stuff came out, and I’m sure now. So here’s the deal. We built the movement Trump came in on. Overall, I like a lot of stuff he’s doing. That doesn’t matter. Trump could do 99% good, but if we, you know, caught him, I don’t know, roasting babies and eating them like Epstein’s doing at the island confirmed, I think all you’d say, ‘Well, damn, we can’t support him.’ Be like if you had a neighbor who’s a really nice guy, who for a year played poker with him, went on trips with him, and you find out the guy’s got dead kids buried in his basement like John Wayne Gacy I don’t have to defend myself to you people. The average right-winger is much more moral than the average leftist, but a lot of you are in a cult, too, okay? That’s f*cked up. It’s f*cked up! And the fact that the DOJ won’t go after the Democrats and these names keep coming out that have been redacted is almost all them. Do you care about that? Trump is protecting the f*cking Democrats while they turn around and stab in the back. It’s the stupidest f*cking sh*t I’ve ever seen! It’s Trump that originally dropped the dime on Epstein and that’s come out in the documents. I first reported that 10 years ago. Before I endorsed Trump, I checked into all this. Trump doesn’t do stuff like that — people could control him. He doesn’t have Russian hookers piss on him. That turned out to be fake, too. I know all this sh*t!

“You watch, this is gonna bring the country down. It’s your fucking fault, not mine. I built the f*cking runway for Trump. I’ve trained f*cking Jedis for 800 years. My own counsel I will keep on who’s to be trained. You guys are Johnny-come-latelys, and you’re lightweights. So I’m glad to say I don’t stand with pedophile protection. F*ck you!” concluded Jones.

Whether they’re Democrats, Republicans or independences, anyone involved in Epstein’s crimes must face justice. I have never seen any evidence that Trump has been involved in any crimes, but his DOJ is involved in an active cover-up. WARNING! I get pissed in this post.. https://t.co/tSY5ugSNur pic.twitter.com/F4MdhoxwSx — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) February 11, 2026

The days since have seen Jones continue to launch broadsides against the administration.

“BREAKING ANALYSIS: Did Pam Bondi Just Admit That Exposing Jeffrey Epstein’s Wealthy & Powerful Co-Conspirators Could Crash The Stock Market?” read one tweet about the attorney general’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

BREAKING ANALYSIS: Did Pam Bondi Just Admit That Exposing Jeffrey Epstein's Wealthy & Powerful Co-Conspirators Could Crash The Stock Market? https://t.co/NmFxS5MyGu pic.twitter.com/QeOTydlNR0 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) February 11, 2026

“BREAKING: Congressman Thomas Massie ROASTS AG Pam Bondi’s DOJ For Redacting Jeffrey Epstein’s Child Sex-Trafficking Co-Conspirators From The Files, Including Les Wexner” read another.

BREAKING: Congressman Thomas Massie ROASTS AG Pam Bondi's DOJ For Redacting Jeffrey Epstein's Child Sex-Trafficking Co-Conspirators From The Files, Including Les Wexner https://t.co/NmFxS5M0QW pic.twitter.com/ZPlJmjOWLm — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) February 11, 2026

And on Thursday, he heartily concurred with Patrick Bet-David’s conclusion that “The Epstein files have become the biggest black eye for this administration.”

“The Trump admin is involved in a massive self-inflicted wound and MUST pull out of the death spiral,” declared Jones.

