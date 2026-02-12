MAGA Reporter Asks Trump If Netanyahu Bears Responsibility For October 7th Attack

A pro-MAGA reporter thanked President Donald Trump at a Thursday press conference for getting the Israeli hostages released before asking if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bears any responsibility for the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

“Mr. President, there are zero Israeli hostages left in Gaza because of you. Thank you for that,” the reporter began. “And now that the war is ending in Gaza and Israel, I want to ask, do you believe Bibi bears any responsibility for the security failures on October 7th?”

“October 7th was a rough time, and I guess everyone was responsible if you look,” Trump answered. “But it was a terrible attack, it was aa sneak attack. It was as violent as, unfortunately I’ve seen some of the results at levels that probably even you, good reporter, but probably you haven’t seen.”

Trump continued:

Horrible thing that took place. People were surprised. It was a surprise attack. Nobody saw that coming. He didn’t see it coming. Nobody else would have seen that coming if they were in his position, I don’t believe. But I can tell you he has been a good wartime prime minister. He’s been very strong. We’ve worked with him very well, tremendous success with Iran and everything else we’ve done, and he really has been, you know, extraordinary as far as a wartime prime minister. Not easy.

Trump the laid into Israeli President Isaac Herzog for not pardoning Netanyahu.

“You have a president that refuses to give him a pardon. I think that man should be ashamed of himself, a pardon over this trial that’s going on. The president of Israel, the primary power, he’s got is the power to give pardons and he’s not, you know, he said he’s given it five different times but he doesn’t want to do it because I guess he loses his power.”

Trump added, “I think the people of Israel should really shame him. He’s disgraceful for not giving it. He should give it.”

