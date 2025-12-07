James Clyburn Declares ‘We Are Not Ready’ for a Woman President: ‘We May Be in a Dark Moment’

Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) declared Sunday that America is not ready for a woman president when asked about the future of the Democratic Party by Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet The Press.

“Former Vice President Harris has said sexism and racism played a major role in her defeat back in 2024,” Welker said before playing video of former First Lady Michelle Obama proclaiming that the country’s isn’t yet ready for a woman president.

“Congressman, do you think that America is ready to elect a woman president? Or do you agree with the former first lady?” Welker asked.

“Well, history is prologued,” Clyburn answered. “And I understand exactly what Kamala Harris has said.”

Clyburn said he spoke with Harris recently and agrees that Obama is “absolutely correct.”

“If you look at the history, we demonstrated that we are not ready. These are incredible women who have run: Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris. And I think that we are getting there. That’s why we can’t afford to turn the clock back. We’ve taken one, two, and three steps forward. Let’s not take two, three, and four steps backwards, which is what we’re doing in these elections,” Clyburn said.

He continued:

So, just because it doesn’t seem that we are ready doesn’t mean we should stop the pursuit. My dad used to tell me all the time, “Son, the darkest point of the night is that moment just before dawn.” And, so, we may be in a dark moment as it relates to women serving as president. But we may be in that moment just before dawn when a woman will serve. And in order for that to happen, they have got to run. So I want women to run. I’m going to support them. I’m the father of three fantastic women. I want them to keep their pursuit and not give up on this country.

