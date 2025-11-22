Bill Maher and Donna Brazile bury Michelle Obama’s claim that the U.S. is not ready for a woman president. “I think it’s a bad attitude.” “The idea that America is not ready is bullshit.” pic.twitter.com/zi0KwkHFAN — Zachary Leeman (@WritingLeeman) November 22, 2025

Bill Maher knocked former First Lady Michelle Obama and her “bad attitude” about the United States not being “ready” for a woman president.

On Friday’s Real Time, Maher brought up Obama’s recent quotes and chalked them up as “logical fallacy 101.”

“Just because we ‘weren’t ready’ or didn’t like the candidates — Hillary [Clinton] and Kamala [Harris] — that doesn’t mean we’re not ready for a woman,” he said.

In a video posted to her YouTube page, Obama said the country isn’t “ready” for a woman president while dismissing calls for her to run.

“That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running, because you all are lying. You’re not ready for a woman,” she said. “You are not. You know, we’ve got a lot of growing up to do, and there’s still, sadly, a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman, and we saw it.”

Maher said he was shocked by Obama’s comments.

“I think it’s a bad attitude. I mean, we said we’re ready for a Black president and someone — I can’t remember who. Maybe she remembers,” Maher joked, referring to former President Barack Obama. “So maybe it just has to be the right one.”

Donna Brazile, former chair of the Democratic National Committee, agreed with Maher, calling Obama’s conclusion “bulls**t.”

Brazile pointed to the popular vote totals for both Clinton and Harris at 65.8 million and 75 million, respectively. She also noted polling does show voters are open to the idea of a female president.

“We are ready. Eighty percent of American people say, ‘they are ready,’” she said. “The idea that America isn’t ready is bullsh**t. They might not be ready for this one or that one.”

