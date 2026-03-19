James Comey Subpoenaed in Anti-Trump ‘Grand Conspiracy’ Case: Axios

Axios’s Marc Caputo reported on Thursday that former FBI director James Comey had been subpoenaed as part of “the wide-ranging ‘grand conspiracy’ case against the ex-officials who investigated and prosecuted” President Donald Trump.

From Caputo’s story:

The Trump administration’s grand conspiracy theory posits that Democratic officials bent the rules, broke the law and lied under oath to investigate, prosecute and otherwise undermine Trump from his election in 2016 through his federal indictments in 2023. The Comey subpoena, issued last week, relates to his alleged role in the drafting of a January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) concerning Russia’s election interference that favored Trump.

The grand jury is being overseen by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, who threw out the federal case over classified documents brought against Trump by former special counsel Jack Smith.

Charges brought against Comey in the Eastern District of Virginia last year were dismissed by Judge Cameron McGowan Currie in November because Lindsey Halligan had been improperly installed as U.S. attorney.

“Because Ms. Halligan had no lawful authority to present the indictment, I will grant Mr. Comey’s motion and dismiss the indictment without prejudice,” wrote Currie.

Halligan had secured an indictment against Comey on two charges, making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding, shortly after Trump inadvertently posted the following message, apparently addressed to Attorney General Pam Bondi, on Truth Social:

Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, “same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.” Then we almost put in a Democrat supported U.S. Attorney, in Virginia, with a really bad Republican past. A Woke RINO, who was never going to do his job. That’s why two of the worst Dem Senators PUSHED him so hard. He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case. No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers, and legal pundits, say so. Lindsey Halligan is a really good lawyer, and likes you, a lot. We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!! President DJT

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