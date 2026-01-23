Jared Kushner’s Gaza ‘Master Plan’ Widely Mocked Amid Glaring Ethical Concerns

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and Middle East advisor, was roundly mocked this week after he presented his “master plan” for redeveloping Gaza, which included slides of a futuristic Gaza waterfront complete with 180 towers in a “coastal tourism” zone.

Kushner detailed his vision for Gaza while speaking in Davos, Switzerland, on behalf of Trump’s highly controversial “Board of Peace,” which includes several authoritarian leaders, including Vladimir Putin. Kushner’s ongoing unofficial role in the Trump administration has led to widespread ethical concerns as he also leads a private equity firm funded by billions of dollars from foreign countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

“We’ve developed ways to redevelop Gaza. Gaza, as President Trump’s been saying, has amazing potential. And this is for the people of Gaza, and we’ve developed it into zones,” Kushner said in his speech, adding:

In the beginning, we were toying with the idea of saying, “Let’s build a free zone, and then we have a Hamas zone.” And then we said, “You know what? Let’s just plan for catastrophic success.” We, Hamas, signed a deal to demilitarize. That is what we are going to enforce. People ask us what our Plan B is. We do not have a Plan B. We have a plan. We signed an agreement. We are all committed to making that agreement work. There’s a master plan. We’ll be doing it in phasing. In the Middle East, they build cities like this in, you know, two, three million people. They build this in three years, and so stuff like this is very doable if we make it happen. Rothel will start with—this will show a lot of workforce housing. We think this could be done in two or three years. We’ve already started removing the rubble and doing some of the demolition. And then New Gaza. It could be a hope, it could be a destination, have a lot of industry, and really be a place that the people there can thrive, have great employment. Once this starts going, we think there should be 100 percent full employment and opportunity for everybody there. And we have a lot of data on what can be, but we think that this really gives the Gazan people an opportunity to live their aspirations. But it all starts with security, and it all starts with governance.

The Financial Times’ Gillian Tett reported on Kushner’s remarks for the BBC and said, “It was one of the weirdest announcements I think has ever happened” and added it led to “bafflement” as reporters and policy makers tried to understand the details.

“It was one of the weirdest announcements I think has ever happened” The FT’s Gillian Tett says there was “bafflement” in Davos as Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner unveiled plans for rebuilding Gaza during a ‘Board of Peace’ meeting.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/2qI6EhVNrx — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) January 22, 2026

The Economist’s Anshel Pfeffer added, “In Davos Jared Kushner’s Gaza is going to have an airport and Dubai-style skyline. In the real world, on the ground, deep in Gaza the IDF is building new permanent mega-outposts (photo from yesterday) with water and sewage pipelines. Which vision of Gaza will become reality?”

In Davos Jared Kushner’s Gaza is going to have an airport and Dubai-style skyline. In the real world, on the ground, deep in Gaza the IDF is building new permanent mega-outposts (photo from yesterday) with water and sewage pipelines. Which vision of Gaza will become reality? pic.twitter.com/KhoXt1OnXS — Anshel Pfeffer אנשיל פפר (@AnshelPfeffer) January 22, 2026

The Citizens for Ethics watchdog group reacted to the announcement, writing, “Jared Kushner is presenting plans to the Board of Peace about plans that involve “coastal tourism,” meanwhile actively running an investment firm with billions in investments from Middle Eastern countries. That’s a huge ethics problem.”

Jared Kushner is presenting plans to the Board of Peace about plans that involve "coastal tourism," meanwhile actively running an investment firm with billions in investments from Middle Eastern countries. That's a huge ethics problem. https://t.co/6ZzvTsBxFo — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) January 22, 2026

Other responses (filtering out the many, many reactions with profanity) to Kushner’s plan ranged from everything to outright mockery to accusations of colonialism and ethnic cleansing of the Gazan people. Below are some additional replies:

This is a real estate development pitch deck https://t.co/AjzUXASehu — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) January 22, 2026

The "New Gaza" promoted by Jared Kushner (Trump's son-in-law) reflects a Trumpian disconnect from the ugly reality facing the Palestinian civilians of Gaza whose quest for a Palestinian state is blocked by Netanyahu. Where is the pressure to change that? pic.twitter.com/mXgtUmyo0g — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) January 23, 2026

🚨 NO WAY: Jared Kushner just presented a Gaza “master plan” at Trump’s new “Board of Peace” event this morning. Slides literally included “New Gaza” and “New Rafah.” Let that sink in. A private citizen. No office. No mandate. No accountability. pic.twitter.com/MrsEurbTmB — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 22, 2026

How do I short this on Polymarket? https://t.co/95Ry36UK4p — Jason Mikula (@mikulaja) January 22, 2026

Jared Kushner — Trump’s son-in-law and longtime friend of Netanyahu — says he has been “toying” with various ideas for Gaza’s rebuild. He doesn’t mention the agency of the Palestinian people once. There’s a precise term for what these people are doing with Gaza: colonialism. https://t.co/fcxkUiK39F — Jostein Hauge (@haugejostein) January 23, 2026

George Bush's Freedom Agenda wasn't ill-intentioned. It just ignored local history and culture in favor of a unversalist idea of what "all people" natuirally want. As a result, it cost the US $2 trillion and hundreds of thousands of people died for nothing. Barack Obama's grand… https://t.co/uV4pFtcsOJ — Tablet Magazine (@tabletmag) January 22, 2026

⚠️ Forget war crimes. Jared Kushner’s new Gaza plan comes with beachfront towers, offshore rigs, & a cheerful map where the dead don’t exist. Tourism in pink, industry in grey, agriculture in green, & the natives zoned neatly into yellow. A plan to rebuild Gaza? Or a profit map… pic.twitter.com/TFVf05KCXd — Hala Jaber (@HalaJaber) January 22, 2026

All the "Emperor Palpatine joints the Peace Board" memes make more sense when you realize Jared Kushner is in fact turning Gaza into Coruscant. https://t.co/mU17YbRSAX — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) January 22, 2026

