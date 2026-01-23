Gen-Z Trump Voter Focus Group Turns on Vance: ‘Time For Someone New’

Nine young men who voted for President Donald Trump in 2024 said they do not support Vice President J.D. Vance as the Republican nominee in 2028, according to a Politico report published Friday, with one voter expressing that he thinks it’s “time for someone new.”

The 18- to 24-year-olds took part in a Monday focus group run by communications firm Longwell Partners and shared with Politico, with all but one saying they would rather see another nominee and the lone holdout remaining unconvinced. Sarah Longwell, who runs Longwell Partners, is the publisher of the anti-Trump website the Bulwark.

After calling into question Trump’s handling of the FBI files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Maryland voter Alexandre M. said, “I feel like it’s just time for someone new, especially for the Republican Party.”

“I don’t think Vance can win, because I think he’s too connected to the current political establishment in Washington, which I think has a very negative approval rating right now,” said Sam Z. of Minnesota, adding that “somebody younger running in office would be awesome.”

The single voter who signaled tentative support for Vance in 2028, Ruben T. of Georgia, was focused on prior political experience. “He has more experience than most people will, which puts him at an advantage.”

When asked who they’d rather see instead, the men mentioned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback, and Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

The focus group went on to split with Trump on other key foreign policy issues. Not one voter raised their hand when asked, “Who would like to see the U.S. buy Greenland?”

“I think we should just respect it and leave it, and focus on what’s actually happening inside the nation,” said California’s Mukeesh S.

On U.S. support for Israel, none said they believed the U.S. needed to be further involved. Five said they feel the country is providing too much support.

“I just don’t believe that death is justifiable in any way, and of course, Israel is responsible for many deaths,” said Matteo R. in Illinois.

“Israel was kind of always a big talking point with the Republicans,” said Pennsylvania’s Richard B. “I personally have an issue with it.”

