Jasmine Crockett Questions If Trump Border Numbers Are Real: Admin Hasn’t ‘Been The Most Honest’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who recently announced she’s running for Senate, questioned whether the Trump administration’s border numbers are based in fact, as the president touts record-low illegal border crossings and zero releases into the country.

“One of the key issues in Texas is, of course, immigration,” began NBC News’s Meet the Press Now host Gabe Gutierrez.

“You, of course, have been an outspoken critic of the president’s mass deportation and of ICE. But a lot of voters who voted for President Trump think he has done a strong job at the border. In fact, border numbers are down, and the president is touting that as a success. You obviously have issues with the ways he’s going about it. But, has the president been successful — can you acknowledge that — in bringing border encounters down?” Gutierrez asked.

Crockett responded, “I will acknowledge that what is being reported is that border encounters are lower,” Crockett said. “I will also say that we know that this administration has not been the most honest when it comes to reporting numbers, as we know that there’s new reporting that they have not been honest about the jobs numbers.”

Crockett continued:

What I can tell you is he has invoked a very inhumane way of carrying out immigration. What I can tell you is that he has not worked through the Congress, and that what we need is comprehensive immigration reform. What I also can tell you is we have of people who have a historic number of people who have died in ICE custody since he’s been in. What I also can tell you is that we have a historic number of American citizens who have been rounded up, and what I can also tell you, is that this Supreme Court unfortunately, has given him carte blanche to o after people because of an accent or because of what they look like, and that is wrong.

Watch the clip above via NBC News’s Meet the Press Now.