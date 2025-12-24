Latest Epstein Files Should ‘Take Down’ Trump, Argues Bulwark’s Sarah Longwell

Sarah Longwell, the publisher of the “Never Trump” publication The Bulwark, made the case that the latest document dump related to Jeffrey Epstein should “take down” President Donald Trump.

The latest document dump included thousands more pages of material, many of which added additional links between Trump and Epstein, the sex criminal who killed himself while in prison.

“As much as I think that it should have been disqualifying what happened on January 6th, the extent to which his own supporters have wrapped his narrative up in the idea that he is a pedophile buster in the face of the elite cabal that traffics kids, and that everything that they do—whether it’s trans kids or groomers or whatever in school—everything’s happening in school, it’s all about protecting kids. This should take him down,” Longwell argued, adding:

The hypocrisy should take them down. The moral nihilism should take it down. The criminal content should take him down.

“‘Should’ is such a difficult word,” interjected her Bulwark colleague Jonathan V. Last.

“We should not surrender in advance the idea that it should bring with it consequences,” Longwell insisted.

Longwell, a former Republican political operative and pollster, has long been a fierce critic of Trump and officially quit the GOP in 2025. The Bulwark has quickly become one of the fastest-growing anti-Trump publications in recent years.

"This should take him down." On TNL, @SarahLongwell25, JVL and @Timodc talk just how bad the Epstein files are for Trump pic.twitter.com/QM69kNCuWM — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) December 24, 2025

