JD Vance Straight Up Asked If He Really Believes His ICE Shooting Claims ‘Despite Seeing This Video’

Vice President JD Vance took questions from the White House press corps on Thursday while accusing them of being “agents of propaganda” in reporting on the deadly shooting of a Minneapolis woman the day before by an ICE officer.

Vance repeatedly claimed that Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, tried to runover the officer and that she was a “deranged leftist” and part of a “left-wing network” – claims her ex-husband vehemently denied.

“I’m sorry, guys. What’s going on here? You guys are meant to report the truth. How have you let yourself become agents of propaganda of a radical fringe that’s making it harder for us to enforce our laws?” Vance raged at one point, adding:

You just asked me a question that presumed that the reason why this woman died is because she was engaged in legitimate protest. She tried to run somebody over with her car, and the guy defended himself when that happened. Next question.

AFP White House correspondent Danny Kemp then asked, “Mr. Vice President, I mean, you presumably have watched the video yourself. There’s not the slightest doubt in your mind, having viewed it, that this victim—you still believe that she deliberately tried to run him over despite seeing this video?”

“Look, I don’t know what is in a person’s heart or in a person’s head. And obviously, we’re not going to get the chance to ask this woman what was going on. What I am certain of is that she violated the law,” Vance said, adding:

What I’m certain of is that that officer had every reason to think that he was under very serious threat of injury or, in fact, his life. What I’m sure of is she accelerated in a way where she ran into the guy. I don’t know what was in her heart and what was in her head, but I know that she violated the law and I know the officer was acting in self-defense. That raises an interesting point, though. Look, if people want to say that we should have a legitimate debate about, you know, what was she really doing, right? Was she panicking when she drove into this officer, or was she actually trying to ram him? That’s a reasonable conversation. What’s not reasonable is for so many of you to plaster all over the media that this was an innocent woman and that the ICE agent committed murder, which is what many of you have said explicitly and some of you have said implicitly. That’s what I have an objection to. The idea that this was not justified is absurd, and I think everybody knows it in their heart.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara detailed the sequence of events that led to Good’s death on Wednesday, saying, “We arrived and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head. Life-saving measures were performed at the scene, including CPR. The woman was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where she has since been pronounced deceased.” He added:

The preliminary information that we have indicates that this woman was in her vehicle, and was blocking the roadway on Portland avenue midway between 33rd street and 34th street in the city. At some point, a federal law enforcement officer approached her on foot, and the vehicle began to drive off. At least two shots were fired. The vehicle then crashed on the side of the roadway. Minneapolis police officers secured the crime scene and assisted in trying to preserve the evidence that is there.

Additionally, a New York Times analyst concluded Thursday that “three camera angles show that the vehicle appears to be turning away from a federal officer as he opened fire.”

