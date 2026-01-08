MS NOW Contributor Chokes Up in Emotional Commentary On Minnesota ICE Shooting: ‘This Was a Family That Could’ve Been Like Mine’

MS NOW columnist and contributor Philip Bump got emotional and fought back tears on air on Thursday while discussing the shooting of a 37-year-old mother by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Bump joined anchor Chris Jansing and had to compose himself while discussing the shooting.

“I’m on live TV, great,” he said.

Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent this week in Minneapolis. Footage from the scene shows Good was blocking a roadway for ICE agents when they tried to get her to leave her vehicle. As Good moved her vehicle, an agent let off multiple rounds, shooting and killing her. ICE officials have insisted the officer acted in self-defense and Good used her vehicle as a weapon, but local officials like the Minneapolis mayor and police chief have pushed back against that narrative.

Bump revealed it was “very emotional” seeing stuffed animals in the glove compartment of the van that Good was driving when she was shot and killed. Bump fought back tears as he said the scene made him think of his own six-year-old daughter.

“I think all of this can be very personal,” Bump added.

Bump mentioned his daughter and continued struggling to finish his thought.

“Seeing the image of those stuffed animals in the glove compartment of her car [was] really emotional for me,” Bump continued. “And, you know, I take away from this…great.”

The columnist gathered himself and continued:

What I take way from this is for me that’s the thing that stands out, that this was a family that could have been like mine. And there are a lot of situations, a lot incidents that have involved ICE, have involved the government over course of the past 13 months in which there is resonance for other families in similar ways and for me it’s hard to think about that family being affected in this way and I know that there are lots of other people affected in that way and I think it’s important for us to remember the way in which we respond to these things because that’s the humanity and that’s, I think, fundamental to what America is. [It’s] understanding that all of us can be in these situations and all of us should be able to avoid them, particularly when they’re so unnecessary, as the shooting yesterday was.

