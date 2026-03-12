JUST IN: Active Shooter Reported at Michigan Synagogue After Car Crashes Into Building

An active shooter situation has been reported at a Michigan synagogue after a suspect crashed a car into the building and “was engaged in gunfire” with security.

Police have responded to the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield following the crash. The facility includes a school and early childhood center.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters at the scene that security at the synagogue exchanged gunfire with the suspect shortly after he entered.

“At least one individual came to the temple. Security saw him, engaged him in gunfire at the scene,” Bouchard said. “We’re not getting any active stimulus at the moment. We have everything here that we need including, you know medics and tactical gear. We’re looking to see if there’s more than one person. We’re still trying to figure that out.”

Bouchard added all children and school staffers have been moved away from the scene.

When asked if the suspect had been “neutralized,” the sheriff replied it “was a work in progress.”

Live news footage from the scene shows smoke billowing from the building as authorities surround it. Scores of police cars have also been seen in the area.

This is a developing story and has been updated.

