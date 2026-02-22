The man who was shot dead by law enforcement after breaching the security perimeter at Mar-a-Lago early Sunday has now been identified.

The Associated Press reported, and Fox News confirmed — among other outlets — that 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin was the man who, according to law enforcement, got inside the Mar-a-Lago perimeter with a shotgun and a gas canister.

“The Associated Press is out with some new details right now,” Fox News anchor Peter Doocy said during the open of The Sunday Briefing. “They have named — and we have confirmed the name — of the suspect, 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin. According to the Associatied Press in this bulletin that just crossed, he was reported missing by his family a few days ago. Investigators believe he headed south and picked up a shotgun along the way, and they think that because they found a box for the shotgun in his car.”

The AP added details on how Martin is believed to have gotten inside the security perimeter.

“It is now believed, according to the AP, that he might have piggybacked behind a vehicle entering Mar-a-Lago lawfully when the gate opened.”

Martin was shot dead by law enforcement after being asked to drop his shotgun and instead pointing it at officers, according to the local sheriff.

Watch above, via Fox News.

