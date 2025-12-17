JUST IN: House to Vote on Obamacare Subsidies Extension After Republicans Defect

Four House Republicans joined with Democrats in supporting a discharge petition which will force a vote on extending Affordable Care Act subsidies that are currently set to expire at the end of the year.

Reps. Mike Lawler (R-NY), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Robert Bresnahan (R-PA), and Ryan MacKenzie (R-PA) helped Democrats reach the needed 218 votes on Wednesday.

Lawler accused his own party of “political malpractice” for not having an “up or down” vote on extending the Obamacare subsidies following a closed door meeting with Republican lawmakers.

“I am pissed for the American people. This is bullsh*t,” Lawler told Politico.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) told reporters on Tuesday that there would be no vote on extending subsidies.

“Many of them did want to vote on this Obamacare Covid-era subsidy the Democrats created,” he said. “We looked for a way to try to allow for that pressure release valve, and it just was not to be.”

The discharge petition was filed by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

Lawler warned Johnson this week that he was considering jumping to the other side to support the petition in order to send a message. Johnson previously rejected attempts to hold a vote on the issue.

“We have worked for months to craft a two-party solution to address these expiring healthcare credits. We’ve worked for months with both parties, in both chambers, and with the White House, all in good faith, to balance all equities and offer a responsible bridge that successfully threaded the needle,” Fitzpatrick said in a Wednesday statement. “Our only request was a Floor vote on this compromise, so that the American People’s voice could be heard on this issue. That request was rejected.”

The lawmaker said it was House “leadership” that is to blame for Republicans supporting the petition.

“As I’ve stated many times before, the only policy that is worse than a clean three-year extension without any reforms, is a policy of complete expiration without any bridge,” he said. “Unfortunately, it is House leadership themselves that have forced this outcome.”