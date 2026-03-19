JUST IN: Markwayne Mullin DHS Nomination Advances to a Full Senate Vote With Help of Democratic Lawmaker

Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s (R-OK) bid to become the next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security moves on to a full Senate vote, after the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee advanced his nomination on Thursday.

Democratic Senator John Fetterman (PA) joined Republicans to advance Mullin’s nomination by a vote of 8 to 7. Fetterman pushed Mullin’s nomination over the top after Chairman Rand Paul (R-KY) said he would not back Mullin after questioning the DHS nominee’s “anger issues.”

Fetterman explained his vote on X, writing, “In January, I called on the president to fire Noem—and he did. I truly approached the confirmation of my colleague and friend, Senator Mullin, with an open-mind. We need a leader at DHS. We must reopen DHS. My AYE is rooted in a strong committed, constructive working relationship with Senator Mullin for our nation’s security.”

In January, I called on the president to fire Noem—and he did. I truly approached the confirmation of my colleague and friend, Senator Mullin, with an open-mind. We need a leader at DHS. We must reopen DHS. My AYE is rooted in a strong committed, constructive working… https://t.co/uEZXoRhcdo — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 19, 2026

President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that he was nominating Mullin to replace Kristi Noem at the troubled department. Noem faced mounting scrutiny over her aggressive handling of immigration issues.

Trump touted Mullin as “A MAGA Warrior, and former undefeated professional MMA fighter,” who “truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda.”

During the committee Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) confronted Mullin about his temperament, specifically that he challenged the Teamsters president to a fight in the Senate chambers, and that he disparaged Paul for a 2017 attack by a neighbor that left him with serious respiratory issues.

Democrats on the committee like Rep. Gary Peters (D-MI) said Mullin “failed to be forthright and transparent” throughout the nomination process. “Senator Mullin also showed he doesn’t have the experience or the temperament to lead this critical department,” Peters said.

Rep. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) called Mullin “one of the more combative members of the United States Senate,” adding, “I think the issue of temperament is a legitimate one.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) is planning for a confirmation vote for early next week.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

This is a developing story and has been updated.

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