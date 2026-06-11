JUST IN: Suspect in Fatal Shooting of MN Lawmaker Melissa Hortman, Husband Changes Plea in Deal With Prosecutors

The man accused of carrying out the fatal shooting of a Minnesota Democratic lawmaker and her husband pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday, securing a deal with prosecutors that removes the possibility of the death penalty.

Vance Boelter entered guilty pleas to murder, stalking, and firearms charges tied to the killings of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, nearly a year after the attack.

Boelter also admitted responsibility for the shooting of Democratic State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, who survived. The Hoffmans were present in the Minneapolis courtroom as Boelter changed his plea from not guilty.

Under the agreement approved by federal prosecutors, Boelter will receive two consecutive life sentences, plus 40 years.

Federal prosecutors previously indicated that some of the charges could carry the death penalty. A court filing this week confirmed the decision to remove capital punishment from consideration was part of the plea agreement approved by acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Authorities said Boelter disguised himself as a police officer for the pre-meditated attacks, wearing tactical gear, a badge, and a silicone mask.

Investigators allege he first shot the Hoffmans before targeting the Hortmans’ home. Boelter was arrested after a 43-hour manhunt. Investigators later recovered a hit list containing nearly 70 names.

Watch above via CNN.

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