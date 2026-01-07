Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara laid out the sequence of events that led to a federal agent shooting and killing a woman in the city.

At a Wednesday press conference, O’Hara detailed the day’s events and called for “peace” in the city as tensions continue to rise over ICE’s presence and deportation efforts. There remain questions about what exactly led to the shooting. Assistant Secretary Dept. of Homeland Security Director Tricia McLaughlin claimed there was a “ramming incident,” which local officials, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D), have refuted.

“One of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism,” ICE said in a statement.

O’Hara joined Frey at Wednesday’s press conference and said local police arrived on the scene following the shooting and attempted to give “life-saving measures” to the woman, but she was later transported to the hospital and declared deceased. According to O’Hara, the woman was “blocking” a roadway with her vehicle. When a federal agent approached her, she drove off, and at least two shots were fired, causing the vehicle to crash. O’Hara made clear the woman had been shot in the head.

The FBI has now taken over the scene.

O’Hara said:

We arrived and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head, life saving measures were performed at the scene, including CPR. The woman was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where she has since been pronounced deceased. The preliminary information that we have indicates that this woman was in her vehicle, and was blocking the roadway on Portland avenue midway between 33rd street and 34th street in the city. At some point, a federal law enforcement officer approached her on foot, and the vehicle began to drive off. At least two shots were fired. The vehicle then crashed on the side of the roadway. Minneapolis police officers secured the crime scene and assisted in trying to preserve the evidence that is there.

O’Hara said he and other officials have been concerned about “further escalation” with federal agents present in the city.

“This has been a very difficult time for everyone in the city and this is obviously a very, very tragic situation where a woman has lost her life. That being said, in addition to this tragedy, which unfortunately we did predict, we were seriously concerned about further escalation from the scene,” he said.

Frey had much harsher words when he spoke, telling ICE to “get the f**k” out of his city.

“They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video of myself, I want to tell everybody, directly, that is bulls**t. This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed,” he said.

Watch above via Fox News.