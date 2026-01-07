‘How Dare You!’ Megyn Kelly Rages Over Tim Walz’s ‘Shameful’ Statement on ICE Shooting

SiriusXM radio host Megyn Kelly raged at Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) on Wednesday after Walz issued a statement on the shooting of a woman by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Federal and local authorities differ in their characterization of the incident. While the Department of Homeland Security issued a statement asserting that “an ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots” after a rioter “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) deemed that description “bullsh*t” and told ICE officers to “get the f*ck out” of the city.

For his part, Walz responded to the DHS statement in a quote-tweet that read: “I’ve seen the video. Don’t believe this propaganda machine. The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice.”

Kelly was not pleased by his statement.

“This is so irresponsible. Wait. Wait until we’ve seen and know more,” she wrote in reply. “How dare you – as the sitting governor! – further inflame an already charged situation by declaring the officer’s defense ‘propaganda?’ Shameful.”

In other tweets, Kelly offered her own view: the officer who discharged his weapon “almost got run over by this woman, who accelerated into him.”

“It’s right here in this angle of the incident. How about you not try to light your own city on fire for once?” she asked derisively in a post addressed to Frey, whom she advised to “try to control yourself.”

