JUST IN: Trump Pictured With Girls in Newly Released Epstein Files

A new photo dump from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate shows President Donald Trump posing with several young women whose faces are blurred.

The House Oversight Committee released 19 images out of 95,000 from the estate on Friday.

Other notable figures pictured include Bill Clinton, Steve Bannon, and Woody Allen.

🚨 BREAKING: Oversight Dems received 95,000 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate. These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world. Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files! pic.twitter.com/nQNIywayb9 — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) December 12, 2025

MS NOW’s Ali Vitali reported from Capitol Hill:

“These images, as we’re going through and reviewing them in real time, include photographs that show, for example, President Donald Trump, flanked by multiple women who have had their faces blurred to protect their privacy,” she said, adding:

It is a drop in the bucket in terms of what the committee is currently going through. Now, my understanding, according to my sources that I’ve been talking to this morning, is that the committee got this new batch of documents this week, again pursuant to a subpoena from the estate, and they are going through these in real time. What we’re lacking here, Ana, is any context on when these photos were taken or what the conversations were around them, because these images stem from photos that were in Epstein’s emails or in his computers. Those were things that the subpoena directly asked for. It was specifically asking for all videos and still photographs from the Epstein estate.

NEW: US House Oversight Committee Democrats say they're received approx. 95,000 photos from Epstein estate Committee Dems have posted 19 of those images. Including three of Trump pic.twitter.com/G94mWSVc0J — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) December 12, 2025

MS Now’s legal analyst Lisa Rubin said one thing that stood out to her is “the people whose faces are not redacted as compared with images where we can see that the women have faces that are redacted or blurred out. That suggests to me that either the estate and or the committee believe that some of these women are either minors and/or survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell because there are other images, for example, including an image with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Bill Clinton and an unidentified couple where both the man and the other woman’s faces are fully visible.”

This is a newly released photo from the Epstein estate. Yeah, Trump is all over those files. pic.twitter.com/wuvb1dyIxr — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) December 12, 2025

One photo includes packaging for $4.50 “Trump condoms” featuring his face and the words, “I’m HUUUUUGE!”

Trump has maintained that he did nothing wrong in regard to the Epstein saga.

🚨 BREAKING: Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have just released new photos from the Epstein Estate, including images of Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, and Larry Summers. pic.twitter.com/26wWJFm0rC — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 12, 2025

This is a developing story and has been updated.

