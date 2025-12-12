CNN Anchor Struggles To Describe ‘Remarkable’ New Epstein Photos That Include Trump: ‘Hard To Even Explain What You’re Looking At’

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins struggled to explain some images released by the estate of late convicted sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, which includes a photo of apparent condoms with President Donald Trump’s face on them.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released more than a dozen photos from Epstein’s estate on Friday, which include images of Epstein interacting with former President Bill Clinton, former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, and billionaires Bill Gates and Richard Branson.

Trump appeared in three images, one including Epstein. The second shows him with a woman whose face is redacted, and the third includes him with six women, all of their faces redacted.

The images — 19 in total — do not show any sexual misconduct and the ages of the young women are unknown or if they are underage. Epstein was a convicted child sex predator and he died in 2019 of an apparent suicide while facing sex trafficking charges.

Collins joined Wolf Blitzer on The Situation Room on Friday and described some of the photos as “silly” while others she admitted were difficult to “even describe what you’re looking at.”

One image in the photo dump is of a package that is labeled as condoms with Trump’s face on them. The packaging reads: “I’m HUUUUGE.” A sign with the apparent condoms refers to the product as “Trump Condom” and lists a price of $4.50.

Collins reported:

There are people, including the current president, President Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Steve Bannon, Bill Gates, Richard Branson, a lot of these people that we knew had been linked to Jeffrey Epstein in the past, Wolf. But basically, this is just showing new angles of those relationships. And they’re incredibly personal photos. And some of them and others, they’re a bit silly. Some, you know, it’s kind of hard to even explain what you’re looking at. We’ve published the ones that we’ve been able to online, though, and basically they just show all the high and powerful people in his orbit, Wolf. There’s one where it’s got Bill Clinton with Epstein, there’s one that includes Steve Bannon, who, as you remember, was an adviser to President Trump from his 2016 campaign and also worked for him in the White House. And they’re just really remarkable images showing what Jeffrey Epstein’s life was like before he became ensnared in all of this trouble.

The newly-released photos were obtained as part of an ongoing investigation. Lawyers for the Epstein estate wrote a letter to the House Oversight Committee this week telling them they could review materials taken at any property “owned, rented, or operated” by Epstein from 1990 to 2019.

