Trump Says He’s Withdrawing National Guard from Chicago, LA, Portland — But Adds ‘We Will Come Back’

President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social account Wednesday that he was withdrawing National Guard troops from several Democratic cities — but added a prediction that they would be sent back in the future.

Multiple cities around the U.S. have been sparring with the Trump administration over sending ICE agents and National Guard troops into cities to crack down on immigration, crime, and protests, over the objections of local and state elected officials.

Several legal challenges have been filed by the cities and states affected. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ruled, in a 6-3 decision, that Trump had failed to establish the “exceptional” circumstances that would legally authorize him to federalize the National Guard troops in Chicago.

In Trump’s Truth Social post, he wrote that the National Guard troops were being removed from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland “despite the fact that CRIME has been greatly reduced by having these great Patriots in those cities,” and predicted “[w]e will come back…when crime begins to soar again,” which he believed was “[o]nly a question of time!”

He concluded by attacking the “incompetent” “Democrat Mayors and Governors” for wanting the federal troops to leave “considering all the great progress that has been made.”

The full text of Trump’s post: