Trump Shares NYPost Op-Ed Blasting Putin as a Liar Who Is ‘Standing in the Way of Peace’

President Donald Trump shared a New York Post op-ed on his Truth Social account Wednesday that lambasted Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “dictator” whose “lies” and “hatred” were “standing in the way” of a peace deal in Ukraine — a notable departure from his often far more conciliatory approach to the Russian leader.

On Monday, Putin claimed that Ukraine had targeted his residence in the Novgorod region of Russia with drones — a claim that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vehemently denied.

“This alleged ‘residence strike’ story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia’s own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war,” wrote Zelensky on his social media accounts. “Typical Russian lies.”

Despite the lack of evidence, Trump made comments suggesting he found Putin’s claims credible, saying he was “very angry” about it. The president also drew criticism and mockery for claiming this week that “Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed.”

Throughout his political career, Trump has offered numerous public compliments for Putin, with a notably more fractious relationship with Zelensky. As one example, when Putin met with Trump in Alaska, the administration literally rolled out the red carpet for the Russian, while sending zero American officials to greet Zelenskyy when he landed in Miami on Sunday.

Not a single U.S. official to greet Zelensky upon his arrival. Once again, Trump is showing his colors.https://t.co/d1lhH7l6x4 — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) December 28, 2025

Trump’s Truth Social post Wednesday shared an op-ed that took a far harsher tone with Putin than he usually does.

The post was a simple one, just sharing the text of the headline — “Putin ‘attack’ bluster shows Russia is the one standing in the way of peace” — and a link to the article, which is full of cutting critiques and insults for Putin.

In the op-ed, the Post editorial board eviscerates Putin as the one to blame for the lack of a peace deal. Zelensky had expressed a willingness to make tough concessions and the “mood was cautiously optimistic” — but “[t]hen, on cue, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin chose lies, hatred, and death instead.”

The Post editorial board scornfully shredded Putin’s claims of a Ukrainian drone strike “at one of his many extravagant residences” as just an excuse for the Russians’ “bluster” in rejecting a chance for peace.

The drone strike “likely never happened,” wrote the Post, bluntly refusing to “take the Kremlin’s word for it,” but even if so, the entire escapade just illustrated Russian hypocrisy:

It’s rich that Putin, who has waged a brutal war for nearly four years, believes that any violence in his vicinity merits special outrage. After all, Russia launched 131 drones on Christmas at Kyiv and other cities, killing seven civilians. Civilians. The Kremlin specifically targets apartment buildings and power plants to punish the ordinary people of Ukraine. The Russians kidnap children. They torture and execute prisoners. Further, Moscow has tried repeatedly to assassinate Zelensky. Any attack on Putin is more than justified. …Putin’s entire war is a lie, a “special military operation” to “de-Nazify” a country that isn’t run by Nazis. In this case, common sense points to an invented or embellished narrative to give Russia an excuse to reject Trump’s progress. Just as he did in Alaska, Putin was offered peace and instead spat in America’s eye.

Putin was “not an honest broker who can see reason,” the Post’s editors wrote, urging the Trump administration to push for a tougher approach with Russia — “a bigger stick” instead of more concessions.

“Kyiv has done its part. The onus should be on Putin to step up or face more stringent sanctions and more deadly weapons in Ukraine,” the column concluded, arguing that Putin’s “bluster” actually came from a place of weakness: