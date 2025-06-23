Iran Launches Missiles at U.S. Air Base In Qatar, No Casualties Reported

Iran launched ballistic missiles at the U.S. air base in Qatar on Monday in retaliation for the U.S. missile strikes inside Iran on Saturday, according to Fox News, citing Israeli sources. Early reports also indicate that Iran fired missiles at U.S. sites in Iraq as the “air defense system was activated in the U.S. Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq for fear of a potential attack.”

Fox’s Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported on Monday, “Right now, what we can tell from open source reporting on Twitter, you can see imagery of about what we’re told from Israeli sources are six ballistic missiles that have been fired from Iran towards Qatar.” Griffin also added that early reports show no signs of casualties from the attack, which appeared to be largely symbolic in nature. Iran said it fired the same number of missiles at the base as the U.S. used on the Fordow nuclear enrichment site.

תיעוד: איראן תוקפת יעדים אמריקניים במפרץ https://t.co/2oBJ5y6AHx pic.twitter.com/uJKYKtwRfJ — איתי בלומנטל 🇮🇱 Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) June 23, 2025

“As you know, as we discussed, the Al Udeid base, the largest U.S. base in the Middle East, is about 40 miles from the capital of Qatar, from Doha. You can see the night skies over Doha right now, and there are explosions in the air. Some of those may be air defense missiles, Patriot missiles, trying to intercept those ballistic missiles. We have no indications of impact at this point,” Griffin continued, adding:

As you and I discussed before, there were satellite images from last week of Al Udeid, where the U.S. normally has a large number of transport planes, refueling planes, that those tarmacs had been emptied of those warplanes, but Al Udeid normally would have 10,000 U.S. troops based there. There had been warnings to U.S. Embassy staff to shelter in place and at other embassies across Doha. We also now are learning that the airspace over UAE, the United Arab Emirates, where the United States military has another large military base, that that airspace has been closed. And we also understand there could be an imminent threat to U.S. troops and personnel at bases in Iraq.

Fox reported earlier on Monday that the U.S. believes there is an “imminent” threat of an Iranian strike on its military base in Qatar, the headquarters of CENTCOM – U.S. Central Command, which is responsible for all U.S. military operations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia.

Iran vowed to retaliate against U.S. military installations after President Donald Trump bombed three major nuclear facilities on Saturday inside Iran.

Watch the clip above.