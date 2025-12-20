Police in Columbus, Ohio responded to “noise complaints” when protesters in freezing temperatures blared music for hours outside a hotel hosting ICE officers — but they were there to support the demonstrators, not to stop them.

The social media account of political commentator @rooster_ohio posted video of the cacophony that included people banging on metal drums, writing, “Columbus, Ohio said no sleep for ICE at the Embassy Suites hotel.”

Columbus, Ohio said no sleep for ICE at the Embassy Suites hotel. 🎥: @muniraforohio pic.twitter.com/irEqJGAp9G — The Rooster (@rooster_ohio) December 20, 2025

Brandon Baker, who posted video to Facebook, wrote, “This is just wild!! People are blaring music and sounding alarms to keep ICE from sleeping!”

Baker told The Columbus Dispatch, that the “mostly electronic dance music with heavy beats” began around 9 p.m. “and didn’t cease for hours.”

On the video, a woman can be heard exclaiming, “This is crazy! This is amazing!” adding, “There’s a guy playing a trombone!”

“It’s important to recognize that Columbus is a melting pot and we’re not going to tolerate this kind of intolerance,” Baker told The Dispatch.

“It was a good symbol and a good thing to see Columbus kind of fighting back against this group of individuals who have pretty much taken it upon themselves to terrorize people,” he continued. “If we’re so anti-terrorism in the United States, why are we allowing something like this to even happen?”

The video panned to Columbus police milling around outside the hotel, but they didn’t attempt to stop the protesters.

On Friday, Mayor Andrew Ginther (D) and Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said, “no city resources would be used to help federal agents in immigration enforcement operations,” The Dispatch reported.

A hotel employee told The Dispatch that they refunded “a few guests” who happened to be staying there along with ICE.

ICE confirmed two arrests in Columbus after city leaders warned citizens of a possible increase in ICE activity throughout the city.

“These enforcement actions are part of ongoing efforts to uphold public safety and enforce federal immigration laws,” an ICE spokesperson said.

ICE described those arrested as the “worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” according to ABC6.

One of those arrested had multiple prior charges, including criminal trespassing and drug-related offenses. In a separate court document, the man was charged with aggravated robbery for allegedly stealing sandwiches from a local store.

The other detainee had “a traffic citation for failure to control a vehicle and not wearing a seat belt,” according to ABC6.