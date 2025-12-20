Tucker Carlson said he’s never talked to President Donald Trump more than he currently does as MAGA in-fighting continues to heat up.

In an interview with The Washington Post that was published on Saturday, Carlson said he’s had conversations with Trump, particularly about strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats, many coming out of Venezuela. Despite the regular talks, Carlson did face some mockery recently after suggesting Trump could announce a war with Venezuela in a recent primetime address. He instead announced “warrior dividend” checks for military service members.

“Here’s what I know so far, which is that members of Congress were briefed yesterday that a war is coming and it’ll be announced in the address to the nation tonight at nine o’clock by the president,” Carlson told Andrew Napolitano ahead of the address. “Who knows, by the way, if that’ll actually happen.”

Carlson told the Post he spoke to the president that weekend about the boat strikes and he urged against “regime change.” Trump has accused Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, whose election victory has been contested by global officials, of being behind the alleged drug smuggling operation being targeted.

“I’ve never talked to him more,” Carlson said about Trump.

Carlson has been at the center of in-fighting among conservative pundits, with Ben Shapiro offering sharp words for Carlson and others this week at AmeriFest. Shapiro accused Carlson of platforming conspiracy theorists and blasted him for not properly condemning Candace Owens over conspiracy theories about the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

“The fact that they have said nothing while Candace has been vomiting all sorts of hideous and conspiratorial nonsense into the public square for years is just as cowardly,” Shapiro said.

Carlson denied accusations of anti-semitism and said anger at his choice in guests is overblown.

“You tell me I can’t do that, then I want to do it all the more,” he said. “I have to hate Russia? Okay, I’m going to fly to Moscow and interview Putin. You tell me that I’m not allowed to listen to Nick Fuentes? I’m going to interview him”