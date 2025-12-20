Comedian Dave Chappelle hit back hard at Bill Maher in his new surprise special, declaring he’s tired of the Real Time host’s “smug cracker-a** commentary.”

Netflix dropped Dave Chappelle: Unstoppable on Friday to the surprise of Chappelle fans. In the special, Chappelle went after “whites” comparing assassinated-conservative activist Charlie Kirk to Martin Luther King Jr. He also pushed back on Maher over the comedian calling Chappelle out for his words about free speech while performing in Saudi Arabia.

“Bill Maher, the famous comedian. I’ve known Bill since I was like 18, 19 years old, and I’ve never said this publicly, but f**k that guy,” Chappelle said.

He added, “I’m so f**king tired of his little smug cracker-a** commentary.”

Chappelle was one of a number of comedians to face backlash over performing in the Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia. While performing, Chappelle claimed it’s “easier to talk here than it is in America.”

On Real Time, Maher slammed Chappelle for the comment and dared him to put Saudi Arabia’s speech laws to the test by joking about the Prophet Muhammad.

Chappelle defended his comment, but also slammed cancel culture in the United States, citing the backlash he faced for “transgender jokes.”

“I didn’t tell them to put this in the paper. I just said it on stage,” he said, adding, “Don’t forget what I just went through.”

He then joked, “But I gotta tell you something: Transgender jokes went over very well in Saudi Arabia.”

Chappelle and other comedians like Bill Burr faced backlash for taking part in the Saudi Arabia comedy festival, with critics noting the country’s alleged role in 9/11, intelligence officials blaming them of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and more. Chappelle pushed back on this criticism too.

“They said, ‘Well, Saudi Arabia killed a journalist’ and rest in peace Jamal Khashoggi,” he said. “I’m sorry that he got murdered in such a heinous fashion. And also, look bro, Israel’s killed 240 journalists in the last three months so I didn’t know y’all were still counting.”