Kaitlan Collins Calls Trump Out On Air for Raging at Her Over Epstein Survivors in Bonkers Oval Office Scene

CNN anchor and senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins called out President Donald Trump on air for going berserk when she asked him about Jeffrey Epstein survivors in a bonkers Oval Office scene.

The president flipped out on Collins as he took questions during a signing ceremony on Tuesday afternoon, raging at her for asking about concerns from survivors over the rollout of the newest Epstein Files dump.

On Tuesday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins replayed the confrontation, noting that rather than address those concerns, “the president instead lashed out when I asked him about it”:

COLLINS: President Trump is arguing it’s time for the country to move on from the Epstein files, despite his own campaign pledges to fully release them, and also declined to address the concerns that survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse are raising, following the latest release of files from the Justice Department.

Instead of responding to those concerns, the President instead lashed out when I asked him about it inside the Oval Office today, after he argued that the Epstein saga is a Democrat problem, not a Republican one.

COLLINS: On the Epstein files. You talked about Democrats who were in there. Elon Musk was also in there, and so was your Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, and correspondence that he had with him. Did you read those new files that were published by the Department of Justice?

TRUMP: No, I didn’t. I have a lot of things I’m doing. A lot of things I’m doing. I don’t know. You mentioned two names. I’m sure they’re fine. I’m sure they’re fine. Otherwise, it would have been major headlines.

COLLINS: A lot of women who were — are survivors of Epstein’s are unhappy with those redactions that came out. Some of them, entire witness interviews are totally blacked out. Do you think that they should be more transparent?

TRUMP: Well, they’re also unhappy with the fact that they thought they released too much. You know, I heard that. And you’re telling me something else. No. I think it’s really time for the country to get onto something else, really.

And now that nothing came out about me, other than it was a conspiracy against me, literally, by Epstein and other people. But I think it’s time now for the country to maybe get onto something else like health care, or something that people care about.

COLLINS: But what would you say to people who feel like they haven’t gotten justice, Mr. President?

TRUMP: Yes, what did you say? Go ahead, CNN. You are so worse (ph), you know?

COLLINS: What would you say to the survivors who feel like they haven’t gotten justice?

TRUMP: You are the worst reporter. No wonder C — CNN has no ratings because of people like you. You know, she’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face. You know why–

COLLINS: Well, I’m asking you about survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s, Mr. President.

TRUMP: –you know why you’re not smiling? Because you know you’re not telling the truth. And you’re a very dishonest organization. And they should be ashamed of you.

COLLINS: And joining me tonight is journalist, and CNN Contributor, Kara Swisher.

And Kara, I just wonder, beyond the attacks–

KARA SWISHER: Yes. Wow.

COLLINS: –what you made of how he was just shrugging off the concerns that survivors have here? Not me. It’s the survivors who have raised this.