Karoline Leavitt Grilled on Trump’s Commitment to 2nd Amendment After Alex Pretti Shooting

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt affirmed President Donald Trump’s staunch support of the Second Amendment after the shooting of Alex Pretti in Minnesota on Saturday.

It all started on Sunday morning when FBI Director Kash Patel told Maria Bartiromo, “You cannot bring a firearm, loaded, with multiple magazines, to any sort of protest you want” on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Features.

The remark raised concern among Second Amendment backers and NRA members across the country.

On Monday, Philip Wegmann of RealClearPolitics pressed Leavitt on Patel’s comments.

“FBI Director Kash Patel said in a Sunday interview, ‘You cannot bring a firearm loaded with multiple magazines to a protest.’ Does the president believe Second Amendment rights remain in effect?” Wegmann asked.

“The president supports the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding American citizens, absolutely,” Leavitt replied. “There has been no greater supporter or defender of the right to bear arms than President Donald J. Trump.”

She went on: “Americans do not have a constitutional right to impede lawful immigration enforcement operations, and any gun owner knows that when you are carrying a weapon, when you are bearing arms and confronted by law enforcement, you are raising the assumption of risk and the risk of force being used against you. That’s unfortunately what took place on Saturday.”

Not long before the briefing began, Patel clarified his view, sharing video of an interview he had with right-wing journalist Benny Johnson in which he said: “The FBI will always defend the First Amendment and the Second Amendment. What we will never tolerate is violence against law enforcement.”

The FBI will always defend the First Amendment and the Second Amendment.⁰

Pretti was found to have had a holstered firearm on his waist when he was pepper-sprayed and tackled to the ground during the violent confrontation with Border Patrol agents on Saturday.

He never drew the weapon, which was removed just before the agents opened fire on the 37-year-old VA nurse, killing him.

