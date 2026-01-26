‘Fluid Situation’: Karoline Leavitt Awkwardly Responds After Being Confronted on Officials Calling Alex Pretti an ‘Assassin’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to acknowledge that Trump Cabinet members jumped to conclusions when they labeled Alex Pretti an “assassin” during Monday afternoon’s press briefing.

On Saturday, Pretti was shot and killed by ICE agents during an altercation in Minneapolis. In footage recorded by numerous bystanders, the agents could be seen wrestling Pretti to the ground. At the time, Pretti was legally carrying a handgun on his waist. That weapon was seemingly removed by one of the agents; agents then opened fire and shot Pretti multiple times.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, several members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet rushed to defend the shooting. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed Pretti attacked the agents, and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller outright accused Pretti of being an assassin who intended to kill agents with his weapon.

In the time since the shooting, the footage has been analyzed by various different outlets. Many of them have concluded that the White House’s narrative contradicts the evidence.

Asked why the administration made those statements before more evidence came in, Leavitt said:

Well, look, this has obviously been a very fluid and fast-moving situation throughout the weekend. As for President Trump, whom I speak for, he has said that he wants to let the investigation continue and let the facts lead in this case.

Moments later, ABC’s Mary Bruce observed that Noem and Miller labeled Pretti a “domestic terrorist” and asked Leavitt if Trump agreed with the assessment, causing the spokeswoman to attempt to distance the president from his deputies’ comments.

“Look, as I’ve said, I have not heard the president characterize Mr. Pretti in that way,” replied Leavitt. “However, I have heard the president say he wants to let the facts and the investigation lead itself.”

Watch above via CNN.

