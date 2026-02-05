Karoline Leavitt Throws Russiagate Back In Media’s Face to Justify Gabbard’s Election Probe

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt cited the “Russiagate” controversy in response to questions about a top Trump official being involved in the Georgia election probe.

Last week, the FBI conducted a raid at a Georgia election hub. The raid was part of an investigation into alleged fraud stemming from the 2020 election. Since President Donald Trump’s loss in that election, he has continued to push the baseless claim that the results were illegitimate and he was the rightful winner over former President Joe Biden.

Surprisingly, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was also spotted at the scene of the raid; and the administration was offered conflicting statements to explain her presence there. Although Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche insisted that Gabbard wasn’t involved with the investigation, the president suggested the opposite. Gabbard herself has even claimed the president wanted her at the raid.

Asked if Trump personally sent Gabbard to Georgia, Leavitt said:

The president was asked and answered that question just yesterday. I’ve seen a lot of the media in this room get very caught up with the semantics of why Tulsi Gabbard is there. I will tell you why, and the president agrees with this, because election security is essential to national security; and as the director of national intelligence, it is a part of Ms. Gabbard’s role to make sure that American elections are free of foreign interference and that American elections are safe and secure. And so the ODNI director is working with the FBI on this effort, and the president wholeheartedly supports both Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard in ensuring that American elections are safe, are secure, and are free of foreign intervention.

That reporter then followed up by asking if there was any indication of foreign interference in the 2020 election. Leavitt took exception to the question in light of the allegations that Russia attempted to interfere with the 2016 election that Trump won.

Leavitt continued:

It’s the media who has said that there’s Russian interference in American elections. You guys have been saying that for many, many years. So, the people in this room, considering that you all said for many years that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump, you should all be very happy that we finally have an administration that is looking into that, and we’ll be happy to keep you posted.

Watch above via C-SPAN

