Trump Says Tulsi Gabbard Is ‘Working Very Hard’ to Dig Up Alleged 2020 Election Fraud

President Donald Trump said Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is “working very hard” on an investigation into alleged fraud in the 2020 election.

Many lawmakers were shocked and confused when Gabbard was photographed near the FBI’s raid of a Georgia election office on Wednesday. Trump was asked about the DNI’s presence at the raid while attending a showing of Brett Ratner’s film Melania at the Kennedy Center on Thursday.

“She’s working very hard on trying to keep the election safe,” Trump said of Gabbard. “As you know, they got into the votes. She got a signed judge’s order.”

Trump lost Georgia in the 2020 election and weeks later demanded that Georgia’s secretary of state “find” enough votes to make him the winner.

The FBI confirmed the agency was executing a warrant that authorized the seizure of “all physical ballots from the 2020 General Election,” in addition to a swath of other election-related materials, according to a copy obtained by WSB.

“You’re gonna see some interesting things happening,” Trump said of the investigation. “They’ve been trying to get there for a long time.”

The DNI had seemingly been sidelined from most administration operations for months prior to the raid. Gabbard was reportedly shut out of the operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, with some White House aides allegedly joking that the acronym of her title stood for ‘Do Not Invite.’

According to multiple reports, Gabbard fell out with the president last year, after Trump ordered the bombing of nuclear facilities in Iran. Months prior, Gabbard testified before Congress that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon.

“I don’t care what she said,” Trump said of Gabbard’s assessment. “I think they were very close to having one.”

The president and his allies have consistently claimed, without evidence, that the 2020 election was stolen, vowing retribution against those who perpetrated the alleged fraud.

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith told Congress last year that he had proof “beyond a reasonable doubt” that the president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election were criminal in nature. Smith also testified publicly before the House Judiciary Committee in January.

Following the testimony, Trump called for Smith’s prosecution on Truth Social.

