Kash Patel Yelled at FBI Agent to Be the Designated Driver for His Girlfriend’s Drunk Friend: Report

FBI Director Kash Patel reportedly demanded that the agents tasked with protecting his girlfriend also take her drunk friend home after a night of partying.

Last month, MS Now reported that Alexis Wilkins — a country singer and Patel’s girlfriend — was given her own security detail. Members of Wilkins’ private detail include agents previously assigned to a SWAT team in Nashville, Tennessee.

At the time of writing, Wilkins was a Nashville resident and was not living with Patel. The move was considered an unprecedented one for the FBI.

According to a Friday morning report from MS Now, the FBI director has also extended that courtesy to Wilkins’s friends “on more than one occasion.”

The report continued:

Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, asked FBI agents on her security team at least two times, including once this spring, to drive her friend home, and agents objected to diverting from their assignment, said the sources, who were granted anonymity to discuss nonpublic matters. But Patel insisted they do as Wilkins requested and in one case called the leader of Wilkins’ security detail and yelled at him to do so. News of the effort to deploy agents to provide security for a private citizen has spread through the bureau and beyond, as agents have grown increasingly concerned by Patel’s use of the bureau’s strapped resources, the people said.

MS Now also reached out to FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson, who called the claims “made up” and said the alleged events “did not happen.”