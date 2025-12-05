‘Why Don’t You Grow a Backbone?!’ Trump Border Czar Tom Homan Snaps at Heckler Calling Him ‘Traitor’

Border czar Tom Homan snapped back at a heckler on Thursday who labeled him a “traitor” during a Turning Point USA event in El Paso, Texas.

Homan was called a traitor and racist by protesters while speaking at the event about praying for the safety of ICE officers and illegal immigrants.

“Every night I go to bed, I pray for the safety and security of every Border Patrol agent, every ICE agent and I pray for everybody that we’re looking for,” Homan said in a clip played on Fox News on Friday morning. “I don’t want anybody hurt. I don’t want anybody to die, that includes officers and that includes aliens and that’s a stone cold fact.”

Homan declared he didn’t “care” what protesters were calling him as one called him racist.

“Call me what you want, I don’t care,” he said.

“Traitor!” a heckler yelled.

“You know, I want to take questions, I’ll take questions a little bit, but why don’t you grow a backbone, put a Kevlar vest and a gun on your hip and go secure this border?!” Homan snapped back at the heckler as the crowd cheered.

Homan later got into it with someone (who may have been the original heckler) who accused Homan of inspiring gunman Patrick Crusius, who shot 45 people in 2019 at an El Paso Walmart, killing 23. The person asking the question claimed Homan’s anti-immigration statements inspired the attack targeting Latinos. Crusius is currently serving a life sentence for the mass shooting.

“Patrick Crusius, your everyday conservative, drove hundreds of miles to our city based on your belief that Hispanics are replacing the white race of white people and we need a scare to deter Hispanics from coming into the country,” the man said.

“What I said was, the open border was an action, was a mess, and it was by design,” Homan said.

Watch above via Fox News.