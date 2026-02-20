Kevin O’Leary Fumes at Supreme Court For Shooting Down Trump Tariffs: ‘They’ve Caused a Nightmare’

Investor Kevin O’Leary fumed at the U.S. Supreme Court on CNN Friday after justices ruled that President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act violated federal law.

“It’s not a great day for me,” O’Leary lamented on The Arena with Kasie Hunt. “We were humming along nicely until this morning.”

“Here’s what’s happening on the ground,” he continued:

I know you’ve been talking about the politics and the policy, but let’s talk about a business making $100 million in sales. It might have paid out $5 million in the last 14 months on these tariffs. And they’re in my portfolio. I got phone calls from our customers, from our lenders because we borrowed against our line of credit, and from our shareholders that we reduced distributions on during this period, waiting to settle on the tariffs. They all want their money back! Now, to be compliant, what am I supposed to do?

O’Leary said he’s going to ask for guidance when he’s at the State of the Union next week, “because my head’s getting squeezed from the top and the bottom to be compliant, and every business in America is going through this right now…they’ve caused a nightmare here.”

He continued, “No one ever thinks about the small business guy that’s running a business,” O’Leary said. “Where does he sit in this now? He has to somehow go get this back from Treasury, the $150 billion, and distribute it to the people that paid it, or he won’t be compliant.”

“I wish the Supreme Court had called me — I know this sounds ridiculous — before they ruled on this, because I would have said to them, ‘Wait a second, wait a second. This isn’t going to help the people that employ half the people in America. This is not going to be easy. This is an additional cost on us,” O’Leary said.

President Trump held a White House press conference after the ruling, where he brutally attacked the three conservative justices who sided with “Democrats” to rule against him.

