‘Fools and Lapdogs!’ Trump Unleashes on Three Republican-Appointed Justices — Including Two He Picked

President Donald Trump had exceedingly harsh words for the Supreme Court justices who voted to strike down the sweeping tariffs he had imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The court ruled 6-3 Friday that Trump’s tariffs were illegal in a decision CNN called “arguably the most important loss the second Trump administration has sustained at the conservative Supreme Court.”

Trump-appointed Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett joined with Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson in the opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts.

During a hastily-arrange press conference Friday, Trump said, “The Democrats on the court are thrilled, but they will automatically vote no,” adding that “They are an automatic no, just like in Congress, they are an automatic no. They are against anything that makes America strong, healthy, and great again. They also are are a, frankly, disgrace to our nation, those justices.”

Trump continued:

They are an automatic “No.” No matter how good a case you have, it’s a “No.” You can’t knock their loyalty — one thing you can do, with some of our people. Others think they are being politically correct, which has happened before far too often with certain members of this court. And it’s happened so often with this court, what a shame. Having to deal with voting in particular, when, in fact, they are just being fools and lapdogs for the RINOS and the radical left Democrats ,and not that this should have anything at all to do with it, they are very unpatriotic and disloyal to our Constitution. It’s my opinion that the court has been swayed by foreign interests in a political movement far smaller than people would think. It’s a small movement. I won by millions of votes. We won in a landslide. With all the cheating that went on, there was a lot of it, we still one in the landslide. Too big to rig. But these people are obnoxious, ignorant, and loud, very loud. And I think certain justices are afraid of that.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

