Two Dead After Small Plane Crashes Into Residential Building in Brazil

A small plane crash in Brazil left two dead after the aircraft smashed head-on into a residential building before crashing to the ground.

The crash occurred Monday afternoon in Belo Horizonte. Footage of the incident showed the plane flying dangerously low between buildings. After veering to the left and rapidly losing altitude, the plane flew straight into the residential building.

WATCH: Small plane crashes into building in Belo Horizonte, Brazilpic.twitter.com/XLXBLoNraU — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) May 4, 2026

According to reporting from GB News, the pilot and co-pilot were both killed in the crash. Two others — the plane’s additional passengers — were injured.

The GB News report continued:

The aircraft took off from Pampulha Airport with the three passengers on board at 12.16pm local time. Emergency services were then called to to the scene of the crash at 12.25pm. The pilot had reported to the Pampulha Airport control tower before the collision that he was having “difficulties taking off”. In the horror footage, the aircraft is seen circling the Silveira area of Belo Horizonte before colliding with a low-rise building. Lieutenant Raul of the Fire Department said of the crash: “It [the aircraft] hit between the third and fourth floors, in the stairwell.

At the time of writing, it was not yet revealed what difficulties the pilots were experiencing in the moments before the crash.

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