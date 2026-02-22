‘Let Me Speak!’ House Republican Battles Dem Strategist Who Accused Him Of Being in the Tank for Trump

Rep. Mike Lawler (D-NY) battled with Democratic strategist Rebecca Katz after she accused him of selling out for Trump.

“I mean congressman, didn’t you vote for tariffs?” Katz said on Sunday’s State of the Union. “I think this is the whole problem is, you’re making life harder for people in your district, right? Like, costs are going up and you say Congress should be in check, but you’re not — you haven’t checked the president’s power,” Katz said.

She continued, “You haven’t let him, like moderate at all. He’s unchecked. And the only Republicans who ever go at him are people who are either retiring or who have lifetime appointments,” Katz said. “I think this is the problem with the Republican party today. No one wants to go up against Trump. He’s making life harder for everyday Americans. Costs are going up and no one in his party will stand up to him.”

Lawler answered, “Respectfully, I’ve pushed back on numerous things. Part of the reason that I was able to deliver SALT (State and Local Tax). You talk about affordability. New York state is going to see an average of $4,000 tax cut because I fought back against my own party. I have pushed back against the president on the ACA — Excuse me, I let you speak — Let me speak,” Lawler said as Katz tried to interrupt.

Lawler continued:

LAWLER: The fact is that with respect to tariffs, Congress has a role that was abdicated by Democrats and Republicans. By the way Chuck Schumer used to advocate for tariffs left and right — KATZ: I’m not going to advocate for Chuck Schumer right now! LAWLER: We are right. And so now that now that the Supreme Court has ruled with respect to this specific provision of federal law, we are going to have to deal between Congress and the administration with respect to tariffs. KATZ: You voted for tariffs. The people of your district — LAWLER: No, I voted against ending the national emergency with respect to fentanyl. Be honest about what it was. KATZ: I’m just saying you’re voting with Trump — LAWLER: Be honest about what it was. I know that’s very difficult.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!