Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy made a bet with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) on Sunday on when he will announce he is running for president in 2028.

But don’t expect to see Doocy picking up a side job at the local Arby’s if he losses — because the wager is for one whole buck.

Doocy pulled out a crisp $1 bill and held it upside down for the camera to see during Beshear’s appearance on The Sunday Briefing, which Doocy rotates anchoring each week with Jacqui Heinrich. He then looked at Beshear and proposed his bet.

“I will bet you the ‘Andy Beshear for President’ announcement comes in January 2027,” Doocy said.

That drew a hearty chuckle from the governor, who declared “it’s a dollar!” It then looked like he was leaning in to shake Doocy’s hand, but the anchor ended up giving him the dollar up front. They then had some textbook cable news back-and-forth fun to end the segment.

“You’re going to have to come back to the show when you announce,” Doocy told him.

“I tell ya what, if we ever get to that point, I’ll be happy to come back to the show,” Beshear said.

“And you’ll owe me $1” Doocy fired back.

“I’ll keep this one for ya,” Beshear joshed.

Peter wagered $1 that Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will announce his presidential run in January 2027. @AndyBeshearKY @pdoocy pic.twitter.com/sET1QQZIIz — Sunday Briefing (@SundayBriefFNC) February 22, 2026

The interview was set to run during the usual time for the show — 11:00 a.m. ET — but was bumped because Fox News pivoted to covering the armed man who tried to enter Mar-a-Lago and attack President Donald Trump. The shotgun-toting man was shot and killed by Secret Service after he pointed his firearm at officers.

Authorities later identified 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin as the man who breached Mar-a-Lago’s security perimeter.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent went on Fox News soon after and ripped Democrats for “normalizing” violence against Trump with their anti-MAGA “venom.” And around that same time, CNN was airing an interview with someone else who could be the Democratic nominee in 2028 — California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The channel ended up posting a clip of the friendly wager to its social pages. Watch above via X.

