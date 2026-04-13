‘Let’s Hang ’em!’ GOP Congressman Calls for Rapists to Be Executed During Discussion on Eric Swalwell

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) — who has gotten attention recently for his inflammatory rhetoric about Muslims — called for rapists to be executed by hanging during a discussion about Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and the multiple allegations that he sexually assaulted staffers.

Swalwell suspended his campaign for California’s governor Sunday night following the allegations that he claimed were false.

“To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistake in judgement I’ve made in my past,” Swalwell said in a statement on X. “I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s.”

On Monday, the House Ethics Committee announced it was investigating Swalwell.

Ogles appeared on the Benny Johnson podcast, which played a video of Swalwell allegedly romping in a hotel room with a young woman.

“There are criminal, now, investigations against him. What should happen?” Johnson asked.

“Not should happen, will happen,” Ogles said about the bipartisan push to expel Swalwell from Congress. Also facing expulsion is Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who admitted to an affair with a staffer who later committed suicide.

'Hang All Rapists!' Rep. Andy Ogles tells me we must 'hang rapists' when I asked about Eric Swalwell. Then the Congressman announced that hundreds of Democrats are about to vote to EXPELL Swallwell from Congress. "I would expect him to be gone. The allegations of rape — when… pic.twitter.com/x3C6uBl9cA — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 13, 2026

“So, look, the allegations of rape are — look, consenting adults is one thing, but when your targeting, and you’re a predator, and you’re raping young women, let’s hang ’em,” Ogles said. “Rapists should be hung, period. No questions.”

Ogles continued:

Now, I’m not — I don’t want the Secret Service to come, I’m not talking about Eric Swalwell. I’m not threatening a member of Congress. But the point is, we gotta say enough is enough. We can’t allow this type of behavior. And, I’ll point this out. I would argue that the leadership of the Democratic Party knew that he was behaving this way, and it was only because he was in the way in the governor’s race that they took him out. But they weren’t worried about protecting women; they were worried about taking him out.

Johnson posted the clip to his X account, writing, “Swalwell should have been gone a long time ago, but Democrats protected him until he was no longer useful. Good riddance. Resign in disgrace or get expelled.”

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