Local Cops Urge Parents to Check Lunch Boxes After Kid Shows Up at School With a MARTINI

Reading, writing, and inebriated.

Police in Georgia were forced to issue a warning to parents after a child showed up at school with a canned martini in their lunch box.

A photo of the lunch in question shows a can of Cutwater Lemon Drop Martini tucked next to a bag of Doritos.

In a cheeky post to Facebook earlier this week with a photo of the offending lunch, the South Fulton Police Department said, in part, “We know mornings can be hectic… But your child shouldn’t be the only one in the cafeteria with a beverage that requires an ID.”

Read the full post here:

Say Twin…🧃

Before you send them babies off to school…

🗣️CHECK. THE. LUNCHBOX.

Because why are we getting reports of juice boxes sitting next to… Cutwater margaritas?? 🍹😒

That is NOT Capri Sun.

That is NOT Apple Juice.

That is a whole “Parent had a long night” starter pack.

Now little Johnny done pulled up to 3rd period talking about:

“Who want fruit snacks?” knowing good and well he got a Lemon Drop Martini in the zipper pocket.

🗣️ TIGHTEN UP TWIN!

We know mornings can be hectic…

But your child shouldn’t be the only one in the cafeteria with a beverage that requires an ID.

Quick Parent Checklist:

• Homework ✅

• Lunch packed ✅

• Alcoholic beverages ❌❌❌

If it says 12% ABV… it does NOT belong next to a PB&J.

Check the lunchbox before the school resource officers gotta do inventory at recess.

The school where the incident happened was not revealed, and it does not appear that police made an arrest in the case.

The Lemon Drop Martini has an 11 percent ABV (alcohol by volume) in the 12 oz. can, according to Cutwater’s website.

—

