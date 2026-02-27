James Comer Smirks As He Tells Hannity About Showing Hot Tub Photo at Hillary Depo

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-TN) smirked as he told Sean Hannity about showing Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hot tub pictures of former President Bill Clinton at her deposition.

Secretary Clinton underwent 6 hours of closed-door questioning on Thursday (briefly stopping when Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) leaked a photo to pro-MAGA figure Benny Johnson) in a deposition she had hoped would be public testimony instead.

Comer was a guest on Thursday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Hannity, during which he couldn’t suppress a grin as he shared his impressions of the moment he showed Clinton the jacuzzi pic:

HANNITY: Okay. Daily Mail reporting that Jeffrey Epstein apparently, a July 2000 letter to the South Florida state U.S. attorney’s office written by Alan Dershowitz and Gerald Lefcourt claimed Epstein had been part of the original group that set up the foundation’s initiative and Bill Clinton, another report, Daily Mail, his White House visitor log show at least 17 visits by Jeffrey Epstein. Can you confirm that? And lastly, Virginia Guthrie, whose allegations brought down Prince Andrew, says she, Epstein, Bill Clinton had dinner at that little island of his. Is all that true? COMER: We asked that question. She admitted that Clinton had Epstein to the White House 17 times, but she said to her knowledge, she never met Epstein. She admitted that Bill Clinton flew on the plane 26 times. HANNITY: Wow. COMER: But to her knowledge, she was never on the plane. And to her knowledge, she said Clinton didn’t — didn’t go to Epstein island, even though we read three emails from three different witnesses that said they saw Bill Clinton on Epstein island. So, we had all the evidence and you know, Ms. Clinton under oath denied everything or deferred to her husband tomorrow. So, we’ve got a lot of questions in that that picture that that just — you just showed where Bill Clinton was in the hot tub. We showed her that picture and she acted like she had no curiosity, wasn’t concerned who was in the hot tub with him or any — she didn’t know. She said — she really wasn’t concerned. So, you know, there a lot of things she said that I think most Americans will find hard to believe when they watch the video. HANNITY: All right. Chairman Comer, tomorrow should be very interesting. We appreciate you joining us tonight. We’ll have you back tomorrow night.

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s Hannity.

